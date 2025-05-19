WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former U.S. President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an 'aggressive form' of prostate cancer, which has spread to his bones.'Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,' a statement from his personal office said Sunday.'While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,' it added.The 82-year-old Democratic politician and his family 'are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,' according to his office.Biden's disease is diagnosed at the most advanced Stage 4, which is considered as unusual, as most prostate cancers are detected at an earlier stage, reports say.Biden had to withdraw his candidacy for re-election mid way through the campaign in July last year, paving the way for his Vice President Kamala Harris to step in.Biden became the oldest person to win U.S. presidency in 2021.His son Beau Biden died in 2015 due to brain cancer.'Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden's recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery,' President Donald Trump said in a message post on his social media platform Truth Social.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX