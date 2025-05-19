ScamFlag enables banking customers to instantly detect scams with 99% accuracy, addressing the soaring threat of Authorized Push Payment fraud

ThreatMark, a leader in behavioral intelligence for fraud prevention, today announced the launch of ScamFlag, a revolutionary Generative AI-powered solution designed to protect digital banks and their customers from the growing epidemic of scams and social engineering attacks.

Seamlessly integrating into existing digital banking applications, ScamFlag enables financial institutions to provide their customers with powerful scam detection capabilities without requiring separate app downloads or complex setup. The announcement comes as global fraud losses reached a staggering $486 billion in 2023, with more than 70% attributed to scams that trick legitimate users into authorizing fraudulent transactions.

ScamFlag empowers users to instantly analyze suspicious communications across multiple channels, including websites, messaging apps, emails, and online marketplaces. Using a pre-trained AI agent with an industry-leading 99% accuracy rate, ScamFlag can identify marketplace scams, romance scams, investment fraud, fake merchant schemes, phishing attempts, and business email compromise instantaneously.

"The traditional approach to fraud prevention is broken," said Michal Tresner, CEO and founder of ThreatMark. "While the industry focuses on identifying legitimate users, fraudsters have shifted to manipulating people directly through increasingly sophisticated social engineering. ScamFlag represents a fundamental shift in fraud prevention by putting powerful AI-based protection directly in the hands of banking customers, right within their trusted banking applications. Instead of just building higher walls around digital banking, we're giving people the tools to spot deception before they become victims."

ScamFlag works through a simple three-step process: users access the feature within their existing banking app, take a screenshot or photo of suspicious content, and receive an instant analysis with recommended actions. The solution is delivered through a Software Development Kit (SDK) that banks can integrate with minimal effort, with full white-labeling options that maintain the bank's brand identity and user experience.

The tool serves as a critical component of ThreatMark's comprehensive Fraud Disruption Ecosystem, which focuses on identifying and disrupting fraud operations across all stages rather than simply detecting individual attacks.

ThreatMark will be demonstrating how ScamFlag integrates with its AI-powered Behavioral Intelligence Platform at its interactive exhibition at the Q2 Conference, where attendees will witness the detection and disruption of a real-time fraudulent banking session.

The company, which recently secured $23 million in funding to expand its market reach in the US and UK, protects over 50 million consumers across three continents through partnerships with financial institutions including Société Générale, Erste Group, KBC, Akbank, and PostFinance.

For more information about ScamFlag or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.scamflag.threatmark.com.

About ThreatMark

ThreatMark is a scam prevention company helping leading European and U.S. banks and credit unions combat scam and social engineering fraud through cutting-edge fraud detection technologies. Founded in 2015, ThreatMark pioneered the "Fraud Disruption Ecosystem" a comprehensive approach to preventing fraud across the entire customer journey by proactively disrupting fraud rings. The company processes over 2 billion logins and 500 million transactions yearly, analyzing more than 10 billion behavioral samples. For more information, visit www.threatmark.com.

