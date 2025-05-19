Anzeige
Montag, 19.05.2025
19.05.2025 15:50 Uhr
Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2025 / Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com), a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm, is pleased to announce Thaddeus "Tad" Sargent has joined the firm as a Managing Director

Thaddeus "Tad" Sargent has extensive experience in the financial services industry and managed in excess of $150 million in client assets. Tad began his career in the financial services industry with Smith Barney Inc., then went on to gain additional experience working at Banc of America / Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith for the last 27 years.

Tad is an experienced Independent Financial Adviser handling Family Wealth Preservation and Retirement Planning. With a vast knowledge base, strong integrity and years of experience, he specializes in helping families and small businesses with their financial planning and retirement. He has enjoyed helping families for over thirty years to navigate through the complicated world of finance. His goal is to help clients preserve their hard-earned assets by allowing them to focus on what matters most to them, achieving their life goals.

As an independent advisor Tad can act in his clients' best interest, providing unbiased advice and objective recommendations.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "We are excited Tad chose Aegis to partner with to support his clientele. He is exactly the kind of adviser who thrives on the Aegis platform. He values independence, collaboration, and the resources we provide to serve his clients at the highest level. We look forward to supporting his continued growth and success."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "Tad brings a client-first mindset and deep experience in building thoughtful, long-term financial relationships. His addition marks another step forward in our strategic growth, and we look forward to continuing our momentum in attracting experienced financial advisers."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 40 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development
Telephone: 1-212-813-1010
mpata@aegiscap.com
www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/aegis-capital-corp.-announces-the-hiring-of-a-new-managing-director-1029221

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
