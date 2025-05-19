Anzeige
Montag, 19.05.2025
Filo wurde für 4,1 Mrd. gekauft - ist Mocoa der nächste Mega-Porphyr zum Schnäppchenpreis?!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
19.05.25 | 15:29
1,290 Euro
-4,44 % -0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3101,60020:42
Dow Jones News
19.05.2025 19:15 Uhr
209 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
19-May-2025 / 17:40 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
19 May 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
Date of purchase:               19 May 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      96,202 
Highest price paid per share:         116.40p 
Lowest price paid per share:          110.60p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 113.2332p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 312,718,213 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (312,718,213) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      113.2332p                    96,202

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
665              116.40          08:01:13         00336659448TRLO1     XLON 
248              116.40          08:15:59         00336667042TRLO1     XLON 
407              116.40          08:15:59         00336667043TRLO1     XLON 
390              116.20          08:16:01         00336667060TRLO1     XLON 
262              116.20          08:16:01         00336667061TRLO1     XLON 
683              116.00          08:32:19         00336676782TRLO1     XLON 
682              116.00          08:32:19         00336676783TRLO1     XLON 
1               115.80          08:32:20         00336676797TRLO1     XLON 
682              115.80          08:32:20         00336676798TRLO1     XLON 
363              115.80          08:39:24         00336680762TRLO1     XLON 
371              115.80          08:50:36         00336687081TRLO1     XLON 
77               115.80          08:51:28         00336687568TRLO1     XLON 
202              115.60          09:06:10         00336696720TRLO1     XLON 
354              115.40          09:42:22         00336718241TRLO1     XLON 
346              115.40          09:42:22         00336718242TRLO1     XLON 
656              115.00          09:42:25         00336718262TRLO1     XLON 
437              115.00          09:42:27         00336718270TRLO1     XLON 
290              115.00          09:42:55         00336718539TRLO1     XLON 
1350              115.00          10:45:21         00336766277TRLO1     XLON 
1410              114.60          10:57:50         00336773276TRLO1     XLON 
1296              114.40          10:57:50         00336773277TRLO1     XLON 
1045              114.00          10:58:06         00336773332TRLO1     XLON 
242              114.00          10:58:06         00336773333TRLO1     XLON 
212              114.00          10:58:17         00336773359TRLO1     XLON 
656              113.80          10:58:45         00336773494TRLO1     XLON 
655              113.80          10:58:45         00336773495TRLO1     XLON 
1324              113.60          10:58:52         00336773517TRLO1     XLON 
434              113.60          10:58:52         00336773519TRLO1     XLON 
376              113.60          10:58:52         00336773520TRLO1     XLON 
197              113.40          10:58:52         00336773522TRLO1     XLON 
1173              113.40          10:58:52         00336773523TRLO1     XLON 
378              113.40          10:59:07         00336773558TRLO1     XLON 
475              113.40          10:59:07         00336773559TRLO1     XLON 
323              113.40          10:59:07         00336773560TRLO1     XLON 
393              113.40          10:59:07         00336773561TRLO1     XLON 
601              113.40          10:59:46         00336773622TRLO1     XLON 
861              113.40          10:59:46         00336773623TRLO1     XLON 
456              113.40          11:00:25         00336773681TRLO1     XLON 
1776              113.40          11:00:25         00336773682TRLO1     XLON 
961              113.40          11:00:28         00336773683TRLO1     XLON 
480              113.40          11:00:32         00336773690TRLO1     XLON 
283              113.40          11:00:35         00336773698TRLO1     XLON 
1356              113.20          11:02:17         00336773763TRLO1     XLON 
669              113.00          11:02:17         00336773764TRLO1     XLON 
675              113.00          11:03:32         00336773788TRLO1     XLON 
675              112.60          11:04:37         00336773817TRLO1     XLON 
142              112.60          11:04:37         00336773818TRLO1     XLON 
675              112.40          11:13:07         00336773974TRLO1     XLON 
284              112.40          11:13:07         00336773975TRLO1     XLON 
391              112.40          11:13:07         00336773976TRLO1     XLON 
372              112.80          11:16:39         00336774038TRLO1     XLON 
302              112.80          11:16:39         00336774039TRLO1     XLON 
1470              113.00          11:26:28         00336774625TRLO1     XLON 
185              113.00          11:30:45         00336774722TRLO1     XLON 
323              113.00          11:30:45         00336774723TRLO1     XLON 
532              113.00          11:36:56         00336774835TRLO1     XLON 
144              113.00          11:36:56         00336774836TRLO1     XLON 
674              112.80          11:44:43         00336775154TRLO1     XLON 
404              112.80          11:53:15         00336775394TRLO1     XLON 
201              112.80          11:53:15         00336775395TRLO1     XLON 
43               112.80          11:53:15         00336775396TRLO1     XLON 
37               112.20          11:57:53         00336775463TRLO1     XLON 
2061              112.20          11:57:53         00336775464TRLO1     XLON 
718              112.20          12:28:17         00336776291TRLO1     XLON 
2064              112.00          12:28:22         00336776297TRLO1     XLON 
688              112.00          12:28:22         00336776298TRLO1     XLON 
688              112.00          12:28:22         00336776299TRLO1     XLON 
687              112.00          12:28:22         00336776300TRLO1     XLON 
688              112.00          12:28:22         00336776301TRLO1     XLON 
674              112.00          12:28:22         00336776302TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2025 12:40 ET (16:40 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
