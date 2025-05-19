DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 19-May-2025 / 17:40 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 19 May 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 19 May 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 96,202 Highest price paid per share: 116.40p Lowest price paid per share: 110.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 113.2332p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 312,718,213 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (312,718,213) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 113.2332p 96,202

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 665 116.40 08:01:13 00336659448TRLO1 XLON 248 116.40 08:15:59 00336667042TRLO1 XLON 407 116.40 08:15:59 00336667043TRLO1 XLON 390 116.20 08:16:01 00336667060TRLO1 XLON 262 116.20 08:16:01 00336667061TRLO1 XLON 683 116.00 08:32:19 00336676782TRLO1 XLON 682 116.00 08:32:19 00336676783TRLO1 XLON 1 115.80 08:32:20 00336676797TRLO1 XLON 682 115.80 08:32:20 00336676798TRLO1 XLON 363 115.80 08:39:24 00336680762TRLO1 XLON 371 115.80 08:50:36 00336687081TRLO1 XLON 77 115.80 08:51:28 00336687568TRLO1 XLON 202 115.60 09:06:10 00336696720TRLO1 XLON 354 115.40 09:42:22 00336718241TRLO1 XLON 346 115.40 09:42:22 00336718242TRLO1 XLON 656 115.00 09:42:25 00336718262TRLO1 XLON 437 115.00 09:42:27 00336718270TRLO1 XLON 290 115.00 09:42:55 00336718539TRLO1 XLON 1350 115.00 10:45:21 00336766277TRLO1 XLON 1410 114.60 10:57:50 00336773276TRLO1 XLON 1296 114.40 10:57:50 00336773277TRLO1 XLON 1045 114.00 10:58:06 00336773332TRLO1 XLON 242 114.00 10:58:06 00336773333TRLO1 XLON 212 114.00 10:58:17 00336773359TRLO1 XLON 656 113.80 10:58:45 00336773494TRLO1 XLON 655 113.80 10:58:45 00336773495TRLO1 XLON 1324 113.60 10:58:52 00336773517TRLO1 XLON 434 113.60 10:58:52 00336773519TRLO1 XLON 376 113.60 10:58:52 00336773520TRLO1 XLON 197 113.40 10:58:52 00336773522TRLO1 XLON 1173 113.40 10:58:52 00336773523TRLO1 XLON 378 113.40 10:59:07 00336773558TRLO1 XLON 475 113.40 10:59:07 00336773559TRLO1 XLON 323 113.40 10:59:07 00336773560TRLO1 XLON 393 113.40 10:59:07 00336773561TRLO1 XLON 601 113.40 10:59:46 00336773622TRLO1 XLON 861 113.40 10:59:46 00336773623TRLO1 XLON 456 113.40 11:00:25 00336773681TRLO1 XLON 1776 113.40 11:00:25 00336773682TRLO1 XLON 961 113.40 11:00:28 00336773683TRLO1 XLON 480 113.40 11:00:32 00336773690TRLO1 XLON 283 113.40 11:00:35 00336773698TRLO1 XLON 1356 113.20 11:02:17 00336773763TRLO1 XLON 669 113.00 11:02:17 00336773764TRLO1 XLON 675 113.00 11:03:32 00336773788TRLO1 XLON 675 112.60 11:04:37 00336773817TRLO1 XLON 142 112.60 11:04:37 00336773818TRLO1 XLON 675 112.40 11:13:07 00336773974TRLO1 XLON 284 112.40 11:13:07 00336773975TRLO1 XLON 391 112.40 11:13:07 00336773976TRLO1 XLON 372 112.80 11:16:39 00336774038TRLO1 XLON 302 112.80 11:16:39 00336774039TRLO1 XLON 1470 113.00 11:26:28 00336774625TRLO1 XLON 185 113.00 11:30:45 00336774722TRLO1 XLON 323 113.00 11:30:45 00336774723TRLO1 XLON 532 113.00 11:36:56 00336774835TRLO1 XLON 144 113.00 11:36:56 00336774836TRLO1 XLON 674 112.80 11:44:43 00336775154TRLO1 XLON 404 112.80 11:53:15 00336775394TRLO1 XLON 201 112.80 11:53:15 00336775395TRLO1 XLON 43 112.80 11:53:15 00336775396TRLO1 XLON 37 112.20 11:57:53 00336775463TRLO1 XLON 2061 112.20 11:57:53 00336775464TRLO1 XLON 718 112.20 12:28:17 00336776291TRLO1 XLON 2064 112.00 12:28:22 00336776297TRLO1 XLON 688 112.00 12:28:22 00336776298TRLO1 XLON 688 112.00 12:28:22 00336776299TRLO1 XLON 687 112.00 12:28:22 00336776300TRLO1 XLON 688 112.00 12:28:22 00336776301TRLO1 XLON 674 112.00 12:28:22 00336776302TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2025 12:40 ET (16:40 GMT)