CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro retreated against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.The euro retreated to 1.1223 against the greenback and 0.9364 against the franc, from an early 10-day high of 1.1288 and a 4-day high of 0.9396, respectively.The euro eased to 1.8953 against the kiwi and 1.5656 against the loonie, from an early high of 1.9098 and nearly a 3-week high of 1.5742, respectively.The euro retreated to 0.8408 against the pound, from an early high of 0.8427.The euro eased to 162.83 against the yen, from an early 4-day high of 163.39. This may be compared to an early nearly 2-week low of 162.14.The euro fell to a 4-day low of 1.7389 against the aussie.The next possible support for the currency is seen around 1.11 against the greenback, 0.92 against the franc, 1.83 against the kiwi, 1.54 against the loonie, 0.83 against the pound, 158.00 against the yen and 1.67 against the aussie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX