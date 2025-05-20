DJ Amundi MSCI World III UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World III UCITS ETF Dist (MSCW LN) Amundi MSCI World III UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-May-2025 / 09:28 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World III UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 19-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 109.749 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 48973520 CODE: MSCW LN ISIN: LU2572257124 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2572257124 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSCW LN LEI Code: 213800MMSH99FSBJHE48 Sequence No.: 389520 EQS News ID: 2141558 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 20, 2025 03:28 ET (07:28 GMT)