WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed the Take It Down Act, a bipartisan law focused on protecting children and families from online extortion and exploitation through the non-consensual distribution of intimate images and deepfake abuse.'It's my honor to officially sign the 'Take It Down Act' into law... With the rise of AI image generation, countless women have been harassed with deep fakes and other explicit images distributed against their will... We're making it totally illegal,' Trump said.First Lady Melania Trump joined the President in the White House Rose Garden for the signing of S.146, which was, a priority of her BE BEST initiative.In March, Melania Trump had convened a round table discussion on Capitol Hill, bringing together survivors of non-consensual intimate imagery, families, advocates for online protection, and Members of Congress to raise awareness about the issue. The President emphasized the importance of the bill in his Address to a Joint Session of Congress.Melania Trump and the Office of the First Lady continued to engage lawmakers during key stages of the legislative process, including consideration in the House Energy and Commerce Committee and final passage on the floor of the House of Representatives.Survivors and their families, Members of Congress, Cabinet officials, and advocates who contributed to the passage of this landmark legislation attended Monday's signing ceremony.The signing of this critical bill received bipartisan praise on Capitol Hill and beyond.The primary sponsors of the Take It Down Act are Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN). Several other Senators also cosponsored the bipartisan bill. Additionally, it has support from various organizations and individuals, including the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.Sen. Ted Cruz said, 'The Take It Down Act is an historic win for victims of revenge porn and deepfake image abuse. Predators who weaponize new technology to post this exploitative filth will now rightfully face criminal consequences, and Big Tech will no longer be allowed to turn a blind eye to the spread of this vile material.'Sen. Amy Klobuchar said the new law protects victims of online abuse and set some rules of the road for social media and AI.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX