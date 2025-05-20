American Veterans Center: Medal of Honor Recipients & WWII Heroes Lead the 20th Annual National Memorial Day Parade Ahead of the 250th Birthday of America's Military

Hosted by Anthony Anderson & Aisha Tyler, the Parade Features Hollywood Stars and Performances by Scotty Hasting, Restless Road and Musicians From the United States Military

WASHINGTON, D.C., WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / The American Veterans Center (AVC) is proud to announce that the 2025 National Memorial Day Parade, presented by Boeing, will return to the nation's capital for its 20th year on Monday, May 26, 2025, beginning at 2 p.m. ET, with pre-parade musical performances starting at 1 p.m. ET.

The parade is the largest Memorial Day event in the nation, attracting hundreds of thousands of attendees who line the streets of Constitution Avenue to experience the event in person. The parade is also broadcast to over 100 million households in a television special hosted by Anthony Anderson (black-ish) and Aisha Tyler (Criminal Minds Evolution), airing on ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, and CW affiliates, as well as to U.S. troops stationed around the world and aboard Navy ships via the American Forces Network. The television special will feature stories of American sacrifice through the ages from icons of cinema and television, including Tom Cruise, Nick Offerman, and many more.

Among those participating in the parade is acclaimed music icon Gene Simmons (KISS), who will ride alongside a World War II hero who took part in the liberation of the Nazi camp where Gene's mother was held, 80 years ago this month. Other featured participants include acclaimed actors Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise, celebrity chef and veteran Robert Irvine, and Miss America 2025 Abbie Stockard. They will be joined by recipients of our highest military award - the Medal of Honor - and surviving heroes of World War II - a tribute made especially poignant as the world commemorates the 80th anniversary of the end of the war and looks ahead to the 250th birthday of the United States Army, Navy, and Marine Corps this year.

"Boeing is a proud partner with the American Veterans Center to honor fallen service members," said Bob Simmons, Boeing Vice President, Government Operations, Defense, Space and Security. "Let us never forget the sacrifice they made to safeguard our freedoms."

The event will feature musical performances by ACMA-nominated Restless Road, Scotty Hasting (a U.S. Army veteran who survived 10 bullet wounds while serving in Afghanistan), musicians from the United States Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force, along with marching bands from across the country.

"It has been our greatest honor to revive the tradition of a Memorial Day parade in our nation's capital these last 20 years," said Tim Holbert, President of the American Veterans Center. "As the parade has grown, so has our commitment to honoring our fallen heroes each and every Memorial Day for decades to come."

