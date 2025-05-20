ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence in Turkey improved somewhat in May after falling in the previous month, a survey carried out by TurkStat and the central bank showed on Tuesday.The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 84.8 in May from 83.9 in April. Nonetheless, any reading below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.The index measuring their own financial situation expectations over the next twelve months increased to 85.3 from 84.3.Meanwhile, consumers' views about the future general economic situation worsened to 82.2 from 82.8. The indicator reflecting the assessment of the current financial situation of households stayed stable at 69.1.Consumers were optimistic about spending money on durable goods over the next twelve months, as the respective index rose to 102.5 in May from 99.3 in the prior month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX