Augmentum Fintech plc - Notice of Capital Markets Day

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21
Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) (the "Company" or "Augmentum"), Europe's leading publicly listed fintech fund, will host an in-person Capital Markets Day for institutional investors and analysts on the morning of Wednesday 2 July in the City of London.
The Manager will provide an update on Company and portfolio progress, and several CEOs of Augmentum's portfolio companies will provide updates on their respective businesses. There will also be fintech sector commentary from two expert panels.
To register to attend the Capital Markets Day, and for further details, please contact: cmd@augmentum.vc. No material new information will be discussed at the event.
Enquiries
Augmentum Fintech
Tim Levene (Portfolio Manager)
Nigel Szembel (Analysts/IR)
+44 (0)20 3961 5420
nigel@augmentum.vc
Quill PR
Sarah Gibbons-Cook
(Press and Media)
+44 (0)20 7466 5050
augmentum@quillpr.com
Peel Hunt LLP
Liz Yong, Huw Jeremy
(Investment Banking)
+44 (0)20 7418 8900
Singer Capital Markets
James Moat, James Fischer
(Investment Banking)
+44 (0)20 7496 3000
Frostrow Capital LLP
Paul Griggs (Company Secretary)
+44 (0)20 3709 8733
About Augmentum Fintech
Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.