Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21
[21.05.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.05.25
|IE00BN4GXL63
|13,286,600.00
|EUR
|0
|128,902,778.86
|9.7017
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.05.25
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|982,326.02
|97.453
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.05.25
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|368,600.00
|EUR
|0
|40,740,507.16
|110.5277
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.05.25
|IE00BMDWWS85
|46,825.00
|USD
|0
|5,491,354.75
|117.274
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.05.25
|IE00BN0T9H70
|51,240.00
|GBP
|0
|5,839,923.44
|113.972
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.05.25
|IE00BKX90X67
|55,739.00
|EUR
|0
|6,011,444.84
|107.8499
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.05.25
|IE00BKX90W50
|14,997.00
|CHF
|0
|1,459,780.72
|97.3382
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.05.25
|IE000L1I4R94
|68,953.00
|USD
|0
|754,574.79
|10.9433
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.05.25
|IE000LJG9WK1
|1,897,712.00
|GBP
|0
|18,945,919.03
|9.9836
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.05.25
|IE000JL9SV51
|370,471.00
|USD
|0
|4,161,700.06
|11.2335
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.05.25
|IE000BQ3SE47
|3,710,547.00
|SEK
|0
|398,884,416.20
|107.5002
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.05.25
|IE000LSFKN16
|636,306.00
|SEK
|0
|6,420,325.60
|10.09
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.05.25
|IE000LH4DDC2
|272,747.00
|SEK
|0
|2,923,143.00
|10.7174
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.05.25
|IE000WXLHR76
|945,673.00
|SEK
|0
|10,035,428.09
|10.6119
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.05.25
|IE000P7C7930
|46,366.00
|SEK
|0
|501,676.58
|10.8199
|Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.05.25
|IE000061JZE2
|901,028.00
|SEK
|0
|9,778,891.32
|10.853
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.05.25
|IE000CV0WWL4
|18,900,000.00
|JPY
|0
|1,928,233,898.30
|102.023
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA PAN EUROPEAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.05.25
|IE0002A3VE77
|700,000.00
|EUR
|0
|8,156,157.67
|11.6517
|Janus Henderson Tabula Mortgage-Backed Securities UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.05.25
|IE000YMBL844
|2,010,000.00
|USD
|0
|19,841,748.65
|9.8715
© 2025 PR Newswire