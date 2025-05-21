DJ Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged USD (C) (JPXU LN) Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2025 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged USD (C) DEALING DATE: 20-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 212.5805 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 160649 CODE: JPXU LN ISIN: LU1646359882 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646359882 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXU LN LEI Code: 2138007H5QEZTOGC4B22 Sequence No.: 389666 EQS News ID: 2142264 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2142264&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2025 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)