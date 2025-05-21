DJ Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ALAU LN) Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2025 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 20-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.2369 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3685159 CODE: ALAU LN ISIN: LU1681045297 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681045297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ALAU LN LEI Code: 5493006XPI2IO2VF4W97 Sequence No.: 389688 EQS News ID: 2142308 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2142308&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2025 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)