WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday amid fears that escalating geopolitical tensions may put supply at risk in the key Middle East producing region.Benchmark Brent crude futures rallied 1.5 percent to $66.39 a barrel in European trading while WTI crude futures were up 1.6 percent at $62.99.Middle East supply fears returned to the fore after reports emerged that Israel is preparing a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, a development that might disrupt oil supplies.CNN reported, citing U.S. officials that Israel may be in the process of preparing a strike on Iranian nuclear sites. However, the final decision by Israeli leaders remains unknown.Iran is the third-largest oil producer among OPEC countries, and it is feared that such an escalation could threaten supplies from the entire region.Currently, talks between Iran and the U.S. appear to be running out of steam because of the Trump administration's insistence that Tehran accept zero enrichment of uranium.Inventory data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration is awaited later in the day after the American Petroleum Institute reported an unexpected increase in weekly domestic crude stockpiles.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX