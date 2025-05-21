Clear Start Tax Highlights the New IRS Policies Taxpayers Need to Know in 2025

From Tax Bracket Adjustments to New Audit Priorities, Clear Start Tax Helps Taxpayers Navigate the Year's Key IRS Changes

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / With major IRS updates rolling out in 2025, Clear Start Tax, a nationally recognized tax resolution firm, is helping Americans understand what these changes mean for their finances, tax returns, and audit exposure. While the IRS is expanding enforcement efforts, it's also introducing key adjustments and opportunities that taxpayers should understand before they file.

From inflation adjustments to new enforcement priorities, Clear Start Tax breaks down what taxpayers need to know to stay informed and protected.

Preparing Taxpayers for 2025: Clear Start Tax's Guide to IRS Changes

Clear Start Tax is helping taxpayers stay informed and prepared as the IRS rolls out several important policy changes for 2025. From updated tax brackets to expanded retirement limits, here's what individuals and families need to know to plan ahead.

Inflation-Adjusted Tax Brackets and Standard Deductions

According to Clear Start Tax, to keep pace with rising costs, the IRS has increased tax bracket thresholds and standard deductions for 2025.

Standard deduction increases : Single filers: $15,000 (up from $14,600) Married filing jointly: $30,000 (up from $29,200) Heads of household: $22,500 (up from $21,900)

Tax bracket adjustments:

Income thresholds have been raised by roughly 2.8% to help taxpayers avoid being pushed into higher brackets due to inflation alone.

Retirement Contribution Limit Enhancements

Clear Start Tax shares good news for retirement savers: the IRS has raised contribution limits for 2025.

401(k), 403(b), 457 plans : $23,500 (up from $23,000)

Catch-up contributions : Age 50+: $7,500 New for ages 60-63 : $11,250, bringing total potential contributions to $34,750



Estate and Gift Tax Exclusion Increase

Families making long-term plans will benefit from expanded limits:

Individuals: $13.99 million (up from $13.61 million)

Married couples: $27.98 million

Expanded IRS Direct File Program

More taxpayers now have access to free IRS filing options:

Available in 24 states

Now covers taxpayers with 1099 income and credits like the Child and Dependent Care Credit

Increased Focus on High-Income Audits

Clear Start Tax warns that IRS enforcement will increasingly target:

High-income households

Cryptocurrency transactions

Small businesses claiming large deductions

This shift makes careful tax preparation, documentation, and professional guidance more important than ever.

"Understanding these updates is critical to making informed tax decisions and avoiding surprises," said the Head of Client Solutions at Clear Start Tax. "We help our clients navigate these new rules, protect their finances, and stay compliant with confidence."

How Clear Start Tax Helps Taxpayers Stay Prepared

With new policies come new risks-and opportunities. Clear Start Tax provides:

Personalized financial reviews to assess impact

Guidance on selecting the right IRS relief programs

Expert negotiation and communication with the IRS

Ongoing compliance support to avoid penalties or audits

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a full-service tax liability resolution firm that serves taxpayers throughout the United States. The company specializes in assisting individuals and businesses with a wide range of IRS and state tax issues, including back taxes, wage garnishment relief, IRS appeals, and offers in compromise. Clear Start Tax helps taxpayers apply for the IRS Fresh Start Program, providing expert guidance in tax resolution. Fully accredited and A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau, the firm's unique approach and commitment to long-term client success distinguish it as a leader in the tax resolution industry.

