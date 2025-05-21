LONDON (dpa-AFX) - In response to Israel's renewed deadly military operation in the Gaza strip, the United Kingdom suspended trade talks with that country, and imposed sanctions on West Bank settlers.In a statement to the Parliament, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced that the British government has suspended negotiations with the Israeli government on a new free trade agreement.'While the UK government remains committed to the existing trade agreement in force, it is not possible to advance discussions on a new, upgraded FTA with a Netanyahu government that is pursuing egregious policies in the West Bank and Gaza', he told the House of Commons.'We will be reviewing cooperation with them under the 2030 Bilateral Roadmap'.Later, the UK Minister for the Middle East Hamish Falconer summoned the Israeli Ambassador to the Foreign Office to convey this message.While assuring 'unwavering commitment to Israel's security, to counter the threat from Iran, the scourge of terrorism and the evils of antisemitism,' Lammy made it clear that the conduct of the war in Gaza is damaging UK's relationship with the Israeli government. 'If Israel pursues this military offensive as it has threatened, failing to ensure the unhindered provision of aid, we will take further actions in response.'The Foreign Secretary repeated UK demands that Hamas release all the hostages immediately and unconditionally and reiterated that Hamas cannot continue to run Gaza.In response to the persistent cycle of serious violence undertaken by extremist Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, the Foreign Secretary announced new sanctions.Tuesday's measures target three individuals, including prominent settler leader Daniella Weiss, as well as two illegal outposts and two organisations that have incited and promoted violence against Palestinian communities in the West Bank.The measures follow a dramatic surge in settler violence in the West Bank, with the UN recording more than 1,800 attacks by settlers against Palestinian communities since January 2024.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX