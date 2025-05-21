Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sind Sie bereit für den Kupfer-Knall? Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom entfacht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856243 | ISIN: US87612E1064 | Ticker-Symbol: DYH
Tradegate
21.05.25 | 16:18
81,78 Euro
-6,04 % -5,26
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
TARGET CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TARGET CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,9282,0616:22
81,9282,1816:22
PR Newswire
21.05.2025 12:30 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Target Corporation Reports First Quarter Earnings

Finanznachrichten News

MINNEAPOLIS, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

  • First quarter Net Sales were $23.8 billion, compared with $24.5 billion in 2024.
    • Digital comparable sales grew 4.7 percent reflecting more than 35 percent growth in same-day delivery powered by Target Circle 360TM and continued growth in Drive Up.
    • Key seasonal moments such as Valentine's Day and Easter outperformed non-holiday periods throughout the quarter.
    • The Company's limited-time partnership with kate spade was the strongest designer collaboration in the last decade.
  • First quarter SG&A Expense and Operating Income included $593 million in pre-tax gains from the settlement of credit card interchange fee litigation.
  • First quarter GAAP EPS was $2.27 compared with $2.03 last year. Adjusted EPS1, which excludes the gains from litigation settlements, was $1.30.
  • The Company has established an acceleration office led by Michael Fiddelke, with the purpose of enabling faster decisions and execution of its core strategic initiatives in support of a return to growth.

For additional media materials, please visit:
https://corporate.target.com/news-features/article/2025/05/q1-2025-earnings

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced its first quarter 2025 financial results.

The Company reported first quarter GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $2.27 and Adjusted earnings per share1 of $1.30 compared with GAAP and Adjusted EPS of $2.03 in 2024. The attached tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures. All earnings per share figures refer to diluted EPS.

"In the first quarter, our team navigated a highly challenging environment and focused on delivering the outstanding assortment, experience and value guests expect from Target," said Brian Cornell, chair and chief executive officer of Target Corporation. "While our sales fell short of our expectations, we saw several bright spots in the quarter, including healthy digital growth, led by a 36 percent increase in same-day delivery through Target Circle 360, and our strongest designer collaboration in more than a decade, kate spade for Target. While these highlights reinforce our confidence in the underlying health of our business, we're not satisfied with current performance and know we have opportunities to deliver faster progress on our roadmap for growth. This morning, we announced the establishment of a multi-year acceleration office, led by Michael Fiddelke, along with several leadership changes. These steps forward are intended to build more speed and agility into how we operate, and position key capabilities to drive long-term profitable growth. With these changes and the financial strength to continue investing in our business, I'm confident we can emerge an even stronger company over time."

Guidance

For fiscal 2025, the Company now expects a low-single digit decline in sales, and GAAP EPS of $8.00 to $10.00. Adjusted EPS, which excludes the gains from the litigation settlements in the first quarter, is expected to be approximately $7.00 to $9.00.

Operating Results

Comparable sales decreased 3.8 percent in the first quarter, reflecting a comparable store sales decline of 5.7 percent and comparable digital sales growth of 4.7 percent. Net Sales of $23.8 billion in the first quarter were 2.8 percent lower than last year, reflecting a merchandise sales decrease of 3.1 percent and a 13.5 percent increase in other revenue. First quarter operating income of $1.5 billion was 13.6 percent higher than last year.

First quarter operating income margin rate, which includes the one-time benefit of the settlement of credit card interchange fee litigation, was 6.2 percent in 2025, compared with 5.3 percent in 2024. Excluding the litigation settlement gains, operating income margin rate was 3.7 percent in 2025. First quarter gross margin rate was 28.2 percent, compared with 28.8 percent in 2024, reflecting the net impact of merchandising activities, including higher markdown rates, as well as digital fulfillment and supply chain costs due to increased digital sales penetration and new supply chain facilities coming online. These pressures were partially offset by the benefit of lower inventory shrink. First quarter SG&A expense rate was 19.3 percent in 2025, compared with 21.0 percent in 2024, reflecting credit card interchange fee settlements and disciplined cost management partially offset by the deleveraging impact of lower sales and higher costs, including team member pay and benefits. Without the litigation settlement gains, the SG&A expense rate was 21.7 percent in Q1 2025.

Interest Expense and Taxes

The Company's first quarter 2025 net interest expense was $116 million, compared with $106 million last year, reflecting lower interest income in the current year.

First quarter 2025 effective income tax rate was 25.0 percent, compared with the prior year rate of 22.7 percent, reflecting the impact of discrete tax expenses in the current year.

Capital Deployment and Return on Invested Capital

The Company paid dividends of $510 million in the first quarter, compared with $508 million last year, reflecting a 1.8 percent increase in the dividend per share.

The Company repurchased $251 million of its shares in the first quarter, retiring 2.2 million shares of common stock at an average price of $114.60. As of the end of the quarter, the Company had approximately $8.4 billion of remaining capacity under the repurchase program approved by Target's Board of Directors in August 2021.

For the trailing twelve months through first quarter 2025, after-tax return on invested capital (ROIC) was 15.1 percent, compared with 15.4 percent for the trailing twelve months through first quarter 2024. The tables in this release provide additional information about the Company's ROIC calculation.

Webcast Details

Target will webcast its first quarter earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. CT today. Investors and the media are invited to listen to the meeting at Corporate.Target.com/Investors (click on "Q1 2025 Target Corporation Earnings Conference Call" under "Events & Presentations"). A replay of the webcast will be provided when available. The replay number is 1-866-360-7721.

Miscellaneous

Statements in this release regarding the Company's future financial performance, including its fiscal 2025 full-year guidance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's results to differ materially. The most important risks and uncertainties are described in Item 1A of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About Target

Minneapolis -based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website (corporate.target.com) and press center.

1Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes the impact of certain discretely managed items. See the tables of this release for additional information.

TARGET CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended



(millions, except per share data) (unaudited)


May 3, 2025


May 4, 2024


Change

Net sales


$ 23,846


$ 24,531


(2.8)

Cost of sales


17,128


17,471


(2.0)

Selling, general and administrative expenses


4,591


5,146


(10.8)

Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)


655


618


6.0

Operating income


1,472


1,296


13.6

Net interest expense


116


106


8.7

Net other income


(26)


(29)


(12.8)

Earnings before income taxes


1,382


1,219


13.4

Provision for income taxes


346


277


25.1

Net earnings


$ 1,036


$ 942


10.0 %

Basic earnings per share


$ 2.28


$ 2.04


11.7 %

Diluted earnings per share


$ 2.27


$ 2.03


11.7 %

Weighted average common shares outstanding







Basic


455.0


462.2


(1.6) %

Diluted


456.5


463.9


(1.6) %

Antidilutive shares


2.4


1.6



Dividends declared per share


$ 1.12


$ 1.10


1.8 %

TARGET CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(millions, except footnotes) (unaudited)


May 3, 2025


February 1, 2025


May 4, 2024

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents


$ 2,887


$ 4,762


$ 3,604

Inventory


13,048


12,740


11,730

Other current assets


1,824


1,952


1,744

Total current assets


17,759


19,454


17,078

Property and equipment, net


33,182


33,022


33,114

Operating lease assets


3,739


3,763


3,486

Other noncurrent assets


1,505


1,530


1,439

Total assets


$ 56,185


$ 57,769


$ 55,117

Liabilities and shareholders' investment







Accounts payable


$ 11,823


$ 13,053


$ 11,561

Accrued and other current liabilities


6,029


6,110


5,684

Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings


1,139


1,636


2,614

Total current liabilities


18,991


20,799


19,859

Long-term debt and other borrowings


14,334


14,304


13,487

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities


3,564


3,582


3,392

Deferred income taxes


2,338


2,303


2,543

Other noncurrent liabilities


2,011


2,115


1,996

Total noncurrent liabilities


22,247


22,304


21,418

Shareholders' investment







Common stock


38


38


39

Additional paid-in capital


7,011


6,996


6,747

Retained earnings


8,360


8,090


7,519

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(462)


(458)


(465)

Total shareholders' investment


14,947


14,666


13,840

Total liabilities and shareholders' investment


$ 56,185


$ 57,769


$ 55,117

Common Stock Authorized 6,000,000,000 shares, $0.0833 par value; 454,364,799, 455,566,995, and 462,635,539 shares issued and outstanding as of May 3, 2025, February 1, 2025, and May 4, 2024, respectively.


Preferred Stock Authorized 5,000,000 shares, $0.01 par value; no shares were issued or outstanding during any period presented.

TARGET CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Three Months Ended

(millions) (unaudited)


May 3, 2025


May 4, 2024

Operating activities





Net earnings


$ 1,036


$ 942

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization


787


718

Share-based compensation expense


69


72

Deferred income taxes


36


64

Noncash (gains) / losses and other, net


(4)


(31)

Changes in operating accounts:





Inventory


(308)


156

Other assets


146


43

Accounts payable


(1,344)


(524)

Accrued and other liabilities


(143)


(339)

Cash provided by operating activities


275


1,101

Investing activities





Expenditures for property and equipment


(790)


(674)

Other


3


3

Cash required for investing activities


(787)


(671)

Financing activities





Additions to long-term debt


991


-

Reductions of long-term debt


(1,534)


(32)

Dividends paid


(510)


(508)

Repurchase of stock


(250)


-

Shares withheld for taxes on share-based compensation


(60)


(91)

Cash required for financing activities


(1,363)


(631)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents


(1,875)


(201)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


4,762


3,805

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$ 2,887


$ 3,604

TARGET CORPORATION

Operating Results

Net Sales

Three Months Ended

(millions) (unaudited)

May 3, 2025


May 4, 2024

Apparel and accessories

$ 3,711


$ 3,897

Beauty

3,101


3,119

Food and beverage

5,902


5,853

Hardlines

3,074


3,160

Home furnishings and décor

3,220


3,519

Household essentials

4,357


4,549

Other merchandise sales

40


46

Merchandise sales

23,405


24,143

Advertising revenue (a)

163


130

Credit card profit sharing

141


142

Other

137


116

Net sales

$ 23,846


$ 24,531

(a)

Primarily represents revenue related to advertising services provided via the Company's Roundel digital advertising business offering. Roundel services are classified as either Net Sales or as a reduction of Cost of Sales or Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses, depending on the nature of the advertising arrangement.

Rate Analysis


Three Months Ended

(unaudited)


May 3, 2025


May 4, 2024

Gross margin rate (a)


28.2 %


28.8 %

SG&A expense rate (a)(b)


19.3


21.0

Depreciation and amortization expense rate (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)


2.7


2.5

Operating income margin rate (b)


6.2


5.3

Note: Gross margin is calculated as Net Sales less Cost of Sales. All rates are calculated by dividing the applicable amount by Net Sales.

(a)

Reflects the impact of a reclassification of prior year amounts, which were not material, to conform with current year presentation. The reclassifications increased Cost of Sales with equal and offsetting decreases to SG&A Expenses.

(b)

SG&A Expenses and Operating Income for the three months ended May 3, 2025, includes gains, net of legal fees, related to settlements of credit card interchange fee litigation matters in which we were a plaintiff.

Sales Metrics

Comparable sales include all Merchandise Sales, except sales from stores open less than 13 months or that have been closed. Digitally originated sales include all Merchandise Sales initiated through mobile applications and the Company's websites.

Comparable Sales


Three Months Ended

(unaudited)


May 3, 2025


May 4, 2024

Comparable sales change


(3.8) %


(3.7) %

Drivers of change in comparable sales





Number of transactions (traffic)


(2.4)


(1.9)

Average transaction amount


(1.4)


(1.9)


Comparable Sales by Channel


Three Months Ended

(unaudited)


May 3, 2025


May 4, 2024

Stores originated comparable sales change


(5.7) %


(4.8) %

Digitally originated comparable sales change


4.7


1.4


Sales by Channel


Three Months Ended

(unaudited)


May 3, 2025


May 4, 2024

Stores originated


80.2 %


81.7 %

Digitally originated


19.8


18.3

Total


100 %


100 %


Sales by Fulfillment Channel


Three Months Ended

(unaudited)


May 3, 2025


May 4, 2024

Stores


97.6 %


97.7 %

Other


2.4


2.3

Total


100 %


100 %

Note: Sales fulfilled by stores include in-store purchases and digitally originated sales fulfilled by shipping merchandise from stores to guests, Order Pickup, Drive Up, and Same Day Delivery.

Target Circle Card Penetration


Three Months Ended

(unaudited)


May 3, 2025


May 4, 2024

Total Target Circle Card Penetration


17.4 %


18.0 %

Number of Stores and Retail Square Feet


Number of Stores


Retail Square Feet (a)

(unaudited)


May 3,
2025


February 1,
2025


May 4,
2024


May 3,
2025


February 1,
2025


May 4,
2024

170,000 or more sq. ft.


273


273


273


48,824


48,824


48,824

50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft.


1,562


1,559


1,547


195,436


195,050


193,529

49,999 or less sq. ft.


146


146


143


4,404


4,404


4,301

Total


1,981


1,978


1,963


248,664


248,278


246,654

(a)

In thousands; reflects total square feet less office, supply chain facility, and vacant space.

TARGET CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide additional transparency, we disclose non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS). This metric excludes certain items presented below. We believe this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of our operations. This measure is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP). The most comparable GAAP measure is diluted earnings per share. Adjusted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EPS differently, limiting the usefulness of the measure for comparisons with other companies.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP

Adjusted EPS


Three Months Ended




May 3, 2025


May 4, 2024



(millions, except per share data) (unaudited)


Pretax


Net of Tax


Per Share


Pretax


Net of Tax


Per Share


Change

GAAP diluted EPS






$ 2.27






$ 2.03


11.7 %

Adjustments















Interchange fee settlements (a)


$ (593)


$ (441)


$ (0.97)


$ -


$ -


$ -



Adjusted EPS






$ 1.30






$ 2.03


(35.9) %

(a)

Note (b) to the Rate Analysis table provides additional information.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP

Adjusted EPS Guidance


(per share) (unaudited)


Full Year 2025

GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance


~$8.00 - $10.00

Estimated adjustments



Interchange fee settlements


($0.97)

Other (a)


-

Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance


$7.00 - $9.00

(a)

Full-year 2025 GAAP EPS may include the impact of additional discrete items, which will be excluded in calculating Adjusted EPS. The guidance does not currently reflect any such additional discrete items. In the past, these items have included losses on the early retirement of debt and certain other items that are discretely managed.

Earnings before interest expense and income taxes (EBIT) and earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these measures provide meaningful information about our operational efficiency compared with our competitors by excluding the impact of differences in tax jurisdictions and structures, debt levels, and, for EBITDA, capital investment. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is net earnings. EBIT and EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate EBIT and EBITDA differently, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparisons with other companies.

EBIT and EBITDA


Three Months Ended



(dollars in millions) (unaudited)


May 3, 2025


May 4, 2024


Change

Net earnings


$ 1,036


$ 942


10.0 %

+ Provision for income taxes


346


277


25.1

+ Net interest expense


116


106


8.7

EBIT


$ 1,498


$ 1,325


13.0 %

+ Total depreciation and amortization (a)


787


718


9.7

EBITDA


$ 2,285


$ 2,043


11.9 %

(a)

Represents total depreciation and amortization, including amounts classified within Depreciation and Amortization and within Cost of Sales.

We have also disclosed after-tax ROIC, which is a ratio based on GAAP information, with the exception of the add-back of operating lease interest to operating income. We believe this metric is useful in assessing the effectiveness of our capital allocation over time. Other companies may calculate ROIC differently, limiting the usefulness of the measure for comparisons with other companies.

After-Tax Return on Invested Capital



(dollars in millions) (unaudited)







Trailing Twelve Months



Numerator


May 3, 2025


May 4, 2024 (a)



Operating income


$ 5,742


$ 5,675



+ Net other income


102


99



EBIT


5,844


5,774



+ Operating lease interest (b)


165


133



- Income taxes (c)


1,373


1,314



Net operating profit after taxes


$ 4,636


$ 4,593



Denominator


May 3, 2025


May 4, 2024


April 29, 2023

Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings


$ 1,139


$ 2,614


$ 200

+ Noncurrent portion of long-term debt


14,334


13,487


16,010

+ Shareholders' investment


14,947


13,840


11,605

+ Operating lease liabilities (d)


3,922


3,723


2,921

- Cash and cash equivalents


2,887


3,604


1,321

Invested capital


$ 31,455


$ 30,060


$ 29,415

Average invested capital (e)


$ 30,757


$ 29,737



After-tax return on invested capital (f)


15.1 %


15.4 %



(a)

The trailing twelve months ended May 4, 2024, consisted of 53 weeks compared with 52 weeks in the current-year period.

(b)

Represents the add-back to operating income driven by the hypothetical interest expense we would incur if the property under our operating leases was owned or accounted for under finance leases. Calculated using the discount rate for each lease and recorded as a component of rent expense within Operating Income. Operating lease interest is added back to Operating Income in the ROIC calculation to control for differences in capital structure between us and our competitors.

(c)

Calculated using the effective tax rates, which were 22.8 percent and 22.2 percent for the trailing twelve months ended May 3, 2025, and May 4, 2024, respectively. For the twelve months ended May 3, 2025, and May 4, 2024, includes tax effect of $1.3 billion related to EBIT, and $38 million and $30 million, respectively, related to operating lease interest.

(d)

Total short-term and long-term operating lease liabilities included within Accrued and Other Current Liabilities and Noncurrent Operating Lease Liabilities, respectively.

(e)

Average based on the invested capital at the end of the current period and the invested capital at the end of the comparable prior period.

(f)

For the trailing twelve months ended May 3, 2025, includes the impact of after-tax net gains on interchange fee settlements, which increased after-tax ROIC by 1.4 percentage points. Note (b) to the Rate Analysis table provides additional information.

SOURCE Target Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.