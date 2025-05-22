CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The Australian dollar fell to a 2-week low of 92.14 against the yen, nearly a 3-week low of 1.7636 against the euro and a 9-day low of 0.8905 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 92.43, 1.7617 and 0.8915, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar, the aussie edged down to 0.6427 from Wednesday's closing value of 0.6433.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 90.00 against the yen, 1.79 against the euro, 0.88 against the loonie and 0.62 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX