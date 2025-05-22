DJ Amundi MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc (APEX LN) Amundi MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-May-2025 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 21-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 134.9217 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1753213 CODE: APEX LN ISIN: LU1900068161 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900068161 Category Code: NAV TIDM: APEX LN LEI Code: 549300KSWIZHW04SLK65 Sequence No.: 390032 EQS News ID: 2143418 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 22, 2025 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)