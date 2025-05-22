Greenfood AB (publ): Greenfood's Interim report first quarter 2025

Greenfood started 2025 on a strong note, with profitable growth across the board. Group net sales rose 7.3 percent, led by Picadeli and Food Solutions. Picadeli continued to serve as the Group's primary growth engine, demonstrating both the strength of its concept and its scalability across markets.

Net sales for the group totaled SEK 1,443.8 million (1,345.9), an increase of 7.3 percent, driven by 16.8 percent growth in Picadeli, 14.3 percent growth in Food Solutions and 3.0 percent growth in Fresh Produce.

Group adjusted EBITDA of SEK 72.0 million (61.6) increased by 16.9 percent driven by improvements in all three business areas.

Operating profit of SEK 14.0 million (7.8). Due to trading seasonality, the first quarter of the year has historically been lower in profitability than the average quarter.

Group net result of SEK -44.8 million (-61.1).

Cash flow from operations was SEK -168.1 million (-34.4). This was in line with management expectations, as the cash outflow related to settling of supplier payables and accruals from the refinancing in Q4 2024, annual customer bonuses and one-off voluntary early repayment of Covid tax liabilities.

At quarter's end, the Group's available liquidity amounted to SEK 135.7 million (120.4).

