OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The euro fell to more than a 2-week low of 161.80 against the yen, from an early high of 162.88.Against the pound and the Canadian dollar, the euro dropped to 2-day lows of 0.8420 and 1.5663 from early highs of 0.8450 and 1.5714, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the euro edged down to 1.1290 and 0.9330 from early highs of 1.1345 and 0.9352, respectively.If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 160.00 against the yen, 0.83 against the pound, 1.54 against the loonie, 1.11 against the greenback and 0.91 against the franc.