Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22
[22.05.25]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
21.05.25
IE00BN4GXL63
13,286,600.00
EUR
0
128,774,521.66
9.6921
21.05.25
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
981,345.85
97.3557
