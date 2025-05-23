Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.05.2025 08:06 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shieldworkz Expands OT Cybersecurity Offerings to Tackle Emerging Threats and Posture Management Needs

Finanznachrichten News

ABU DHABI, UAE and BANGALORE, India, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shieldworkz, a leading cybersecurity innovator, today announced the expansion of its Cyber-Physical System security offerings. This strategic move addresses the evolving threat landscape, increasing regulatory compliance obligations, and growing demand for proactive security posture management across industries.

Shieldworkz Logo

The expanded portfolio focuses on enhanced AI-powered risk and gap assessment, automated exposure and cyber risk management, and security posture optimization-enabling enterprises to stay ahead of sophisticated cyber threats and regulatory expectations. Shieldworkz has been working with leading enterprises and governments around the world to secure their critical systems through its comprehensive suite of services.

With this move, Shieldworkz reinforces its OT security leadership while strengthening its commitment to delivering end-to-end OT security solutions.

Kiran Zachariah, CEO Shieldworkz:
"Cyber threats are evolving faster than ever, and so must the way we defend against them. Our expanded OT security offerings are designed to give organizations the insights and control they need to proactively manage cyber risk-not just react to it. We're bridging the gap between visibility and action."

About Shieldworkz

Shieldworkz (Shieldworks OT Systems) is a leading cybersecurity firm specializing in safeguarding cyber-physical systems (CPS) across industries such as utilities, oil and gas, airports, ports, manufacturing, mining and smart cities. Leveraging proprietary technologies, unmatched OT security services portfolio, SOC offering (including SOCaas) and a robust consulting platform, Shieldworkz enables businesses to secure their infrastructure.

Shieldworkz' offerings align with global frameworks, regulatory mandates and standards such as IEC 62443, NIST CSF, NIS2, NCA OTCC, MITRE ATT&CK® and Zero Trust architectures. These offerings include advanced managed security service offerings, automated risk and exposure management, and AI-driven security posture optimization, enabling enterprises to proactively manage cyber risks.

With a commitment to delivering end-to-end security offerings, Shieldworkz empowers security teams to gain real-time visibility, reduce risk, comply with global standards and strengthen resilience.

For more information, visit: https://shieldworkz.com
Download OT security compliance kits here
Access the latest OT Security Threat Landscape Report here.

Connect with us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2694121/Shieldworkz_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shieldworkz-expands-ot-cybersecurity-offerings-to-tackle-emerging-threats-and-posture-management-needs-302463181.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.