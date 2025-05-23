AM Best has maintained its stable outlook on Spain's non-life insurance segment.

In its new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: Spain Non-Life Insurance", AM Best notes that catastrophic risks gained prominence following the 2024 flash flooding in Valencia, which showcased the relevance of insurance coverage and the role of the government-mandated Consorcio de Compensación de Seguros (Consorcio) natural catastrophe scheme.

The report also notes that while AM Best expects the health insurance segment to grow in 2025, driven by premium rate increases as well as by growth in the number of insureds, motor insurance continues to be one of the most challenged segments with car registrations not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

To access a complimentary copy of this special report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=354068.

