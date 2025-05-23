BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line came in at RMB416.342 million, or RMB0.34 per share. This compares with RMB582.472 million, or RMB0.47 per share, last year.Excluding items, MINISO Group Holding Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB586.999 million or RMB0.47 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 18.9% to RMB4.427 billion from RMB3.723 billion last year.MINISO Group Holding Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB416.342 Mln. vs. RMB582.472 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB0.34 vs. RMB0.47 last year. -Revenue: RMB4.427 Bln vs. RMB3.723 Bln last year.Guofu Ye, CEO of MINISO, said: 'We delivered a solid March Quarter to kick off 2025 and are pleased to see our revenue grow by 18.9% year over year. Our revenue growth was mainly attributable to a 9.1% revenue growth in MINISO mainland China, an acceleration from September and December quarter last year, powered by a solid recovery in same-store sales.'For the first quarter, the company posted net income per ADS of RMB1.36, compared with RMB 1.88 per ADS, registered for the same period last year. Adjusted income per ADS was RMB 1.88 as against the prior year's RMB1.96 per ADS.MNSO was down by 9.82% at $20.01 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX