DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRUC LN) Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2025 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 20-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.3675 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3321105 CODE: PRUC LN ISIN: LU2037749152 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2037749152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUC LN LEI Code: 549300KNN25GRP3YZJ75 Sequence No.: 389770 EQS News ID: 2142474 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 24, 2025 05:10 ET (09:10 GMT)