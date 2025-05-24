DJ Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (PRUK LN) Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2025 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 20-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 22.4866 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6998696 CODE: PRUK LN ISIN: LU2182388152 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2182388152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUK LN LEI Code: 2138003WMTSM1WY4MQ97 Sequence No.: 389781 EQS News ID: 2142496 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2142496&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7e43f1f857-252a-44a4-bbde-f4a32f6a5492

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2025 05:10 ET (09:10 GMT)