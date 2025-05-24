DJ Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (CLMT LN) Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2025 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 39.8251 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 56337781 CODE: CLMT LN ISIN: IE000O5FBC47 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000O5FBC47 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLMT LN LEI Code: 213800M4IYZ2VNKP8986 Sequence No.: 389595 EQS News ID: 2142120 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 24, 2025 05:10 ET (09:10 GMT)