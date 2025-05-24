DJ Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc (NASL LN) Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2025 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Nasdaq-100 II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 76.8126 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 48405450 CODE: NASL LN ISIN: LU1829221024 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASL LN LEI Code: 549300WKBSXK32O2GT62 Sequence No.: 389718 EQS News ID: 2142368 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 24, 2025 05:10 ET (09:10 GMT)