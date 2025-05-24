DJ Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (GHYU LN) Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2025 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 20-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.2372 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1104900 CODE: GHYU LN ISIN: LU2099295466 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099295466 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GHYU LN LEI Code: 213800NJSA5FHLC6HE45 Sequence No.: 389778 EQS News ID: 2142490 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2142490&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7e43f1f857-252a-44a4-bbde-f4a32f6a5492

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2025 05:10 ET (09:10 GMT)