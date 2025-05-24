DJ Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc (TIPA LN) Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.4452 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4675926 CODE: TIPA LN ISIN: LU1452600197 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600197 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPA LN LEI Code: 549300E16EJHSDOWGC76 Sequence No.: 389655 EQS News ID: 2142240 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2142240&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7e43f1f857-252a-44a4-bbde-f4a32f6a5492

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2025 05:10 ET (09:10 GMT)