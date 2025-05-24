DJ Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y ESG - UCITS ETF DR Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y ESG - UCITS ETF DR Hedged GBP (C) (GCSG LN) Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y ESG - UCITS ETF DR Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2025 / 09:27 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y ESG - UCITS ETF DR Hedged GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 20-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 53.1344 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3057171 CODE: GCSG LN ISIN: LU2382233182 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2382233182 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GCSG LN LEI Code: 222100AVKM1M7Q2EFT37 Sequence No.: 389799 EQS News ID: 2142532 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 24, 2025 05:10 ET (09:10 GMT)