DJ Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 49.1437 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13308936 CODE: SEMG LN ISIN: LU1900066033

May 24, 2025 05:11 ET (09:11 GMT)