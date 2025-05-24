DJ Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC (IQCY LN) Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC: Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2025 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Smart Cities UCITS ETF ACC DEALING DATE: 20-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 60.201 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 962850 CODE: IQCY LN ISIN: LU2037748345 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2037748345 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IQCY LN LEI Code: 5493004ZDNQO27QH8R39 Sequence No.: 389768 EQS News ID: 2142470 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

