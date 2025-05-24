DJ Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (SP5G LN) Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2025 / 09:21 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 20-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 201.0492 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2695414 CODE: SP5G LN ISIN: LU1950341179 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1950341179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5G LN LEI Code: 549300JWBW5ZYYLO6033 Sequence No.: 389751 EQS News ID: 2142436 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 24, 2025 05:11 ET (09:11 GMT)