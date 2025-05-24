DJ Amundi UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (GILS LN) Amundi UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 20-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 100.267 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12576600 CODE: GILS LN ISIN: LU1407892592 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LN LEI Code: 549300844MRDSZ28EP63 Sequence No.: 389640 EQS News ID: 2142210 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2142210&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7e43f1f857-252a-44a4-bbde-f4a32f6a5492

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2025 05:11 ET (09:11 GMT)