DJ Hardman & Co publication on ICG Enterprise Trust plc (ICGT): Investing in resilience, delivering growth

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co publication on ICG Enterprise Trust plc (ICGT): Investing in resilience, delivering growth 21-May-2025 / 12:30 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hardman & Co Research on ICG Enterprise Trust plc (ICGT): Investing in resilience, delivering growth The key message from ICGT's FY'25 results (to January) is the continued strength of the operating companies, which delivered, on average, 15% LTM EBITDA growth. Margins have widened by ca.4% (average revenue growth 11%), which should help allay some concerns over the impact of the challenging environment. New investment is accelerating, and realisation activity continued with an average 19% uplift to carrying values on exit. A degree of short-term volatility is to be expected, and the five- and 10-year total annualised NAV per share return (14.5% and 13.8%, respectively) are a good reflection of what investors are getting from ICGT's defensive growth strategy. ICGT has a balanced capital return policy. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/icgt-investing-in-resilience-delivering-growth/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co Contact: 9 Bonhill Street Mark Thomas London mt@hardmanandco.com EC2A 4DJ www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on X @HardmanandCo

