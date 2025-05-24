DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (PRUB LN) Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2025 / 09:28 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 20-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.409 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 497003 CODE: PRUB LN ISIN: LU2621112452 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2621112452 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUB LN LEI Code: 549300KNN25GRP3YZJ75 Sequence No.: 389808 EQS News ID: 2142550 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

