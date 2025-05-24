DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (XCOU LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-May-2025 / 09:21 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 20-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.1191 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 90356 CODE: XCOU LN ISIN: LU1981860239 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1981860239 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCOU LN LEI Code: 549300AN4QVQ0SPP1Y68 Sequence No.: 389753 EQS News ID: 2142440 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 24, 2025 05:11 ET (09:11 GMT)