Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 21-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 20 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 312.40p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 304.20p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 309.1477p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,667,333 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,379,117.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 20/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 309.1477

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 966 305.00 08:27:48 00075438703TRLO0 XLON 745 304.60 08:27:48 00075438704TRLO0 XLON 306 304.60 08:27:48 00075438705TRLO0 XLON 10 304.20 08:29:41 00075438893TRLO0 XLON 313 304.20 08:29:41 00075438894TRLO0 XLON 704 304.20 08:29:41 00075438895TRLO0 XLON 1054 304.60 09:18:27 00075440556TRLO0 XLON 1073 305.00 09:29:08 00075440974TRLO0 XLON 960 306.80 10:35:04 00075443296TRLO0 XLON 1080 307.00 10:45:38 00075443607TRLO0 XLON 1120 307.20 11:00:05 00075443969TRLO0 XLON 976 311.00 11:59:03 00075447399TRLO0 XLON 585 310.60 11:59:03 00075447400TRLO0 XLON 445 310.60 11:59:03 00075447401TRLO0 XLON 25 311.00 11:59:03 00075447402TRLO0 XLON 800 310.60 12:11:22 00075448048TRLO0 XLON 207 310.60 12:11:22 00075448049TRLO0 XLON 1079 310.60 12:11:22 00075448050TRLO0 XLON 1112 310.60 12:11:22 00075448051TRLO0 XLON 1001 308.60 12:34:15 00075448806TRLO0 XLON 1007 308.20 13:11:18 00075449685TRLO0 XLON 800 308.00 13:41:37 00075450599TRLO0 XLON 145 308.00 13:41:37 00075450600TRLO0 XLON 1135 308.20 13:55:01 00075451014TRLO0 XLON 964 308.60 14:05:30 00075451328TRLO0 XLON 1003 308.20 14:06:15 00075451342TRLO0 XLON 598 308.20 14:23:15 00075451913TRLO0 XLON 103 308.20 14:23:15 00075451914TRLO0 XLON 1050 308.80 14:25:51 00075451977TRLO0 XLON 350 308.80 14:35:29 00075452379TRLO0 XLON 221 308.80 14:35:29 00075452380TRLO0 XLON 28 308.80 14:35:29 00075452381TRLO0 XLON 380 308.80 14:37:28 00075452516TRLO0 XLON 978 308.80 14:37:51 00075452611TRLO0 XLON 272 308.80 14:38:38 00075452690TRLO0 XLON 232 308.80 14:38:38 00075452691TRLO0 XLON 941 308.20 14:38:38 00075452692TRLO0 XLON 974 308.40 14:47:49 00075454001TRLO0 XLON 1110 308.40 14:47:49 00075454002TRLO0 XLON 1037 308.00 14:47:49 00075454003TRLO0 XLON 1053 308.00 14:47:50 00075454022TRLO0 XLON 1032 309.00 14:54:10 00075454433TRLO0 XLON 1073 309.60 15:00:20 00075454893TRLO0 XLON 800 310.00 15:02:27 00075454978TRLO0 XLON 272 310.00 15:02:27 00075454979TRLO0 XLON 335 310.00 15:04:39 00075455126TRLO0 XLON 666 310.00 15:04:39 00075455127TRLO0 XLON 977 310.60 15:12:51 00075455676TRLO0 XLON 965 310.60 15:16:09 00075455827TRLO0 XLON 313 310.60 15:16:51 00075455856TRLO0 XLON 380 310.60 15:16:51 00075455857TRLO0 XLON 1010 310.20 15:26:41 00075456223TRLO0 XLON 300 310.20 15:26:41 00075456224TRLO0 XLON 1031 310.00 15:27:08 00075456231TRLO0 XLON 60 310.60 15:32:13 00075456426TRLO0 XLON 1147 310.60 15:33:10 00075456435TRLO0 XLON 966 310.80 15:41:01 00075456894TRLO0 XLON 1131 310.80 15:47:01 00075457185TRLO0 XLON 1065 310.80 15:55:01 00075457696TRLO0 XLON 1039 310.80 15:58:01 00075457836TRLO0 XLON 231 310.40 16:00:10 00075457988TRLO0 XLON 1081 310.00 16:00:18 00075458006TRLO0 XLON 500 310.00 16:00:21 00075458007TRLO0 XLON 1632 312.40 16:20:12 00075459246TRLO0 XLON 1009 312.40 16:20:12 00075459247TRLO0 XLON 1055 312.40 16:20:12 00075459248TRLO0 XLON 988 312.40 16:20:31 00075459294TRLO0 XLON

