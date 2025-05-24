Anzeige
24.05.2025 11:51 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
21-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 20 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            312.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            304.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            309.1477p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,667,333 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,379,117.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 20/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 309.1477

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
966                305.00      08:27:48          00075438703TRLO0      XLON 
745                304.60      08:27:48          00075438704TRLO0      XLON 
306                304.60      08:27:48          00075438705TRLO0      XLON 
10                304.20      08:29:41          00075438893TRLO0      XLON 
313                304.20      08:29:41          00075438894TRLO0      XLON 
704                304.20      08:29:41          00075438895TRLO0      XLON 
1054               304.60      09:18:27          00075440556TRLO0      XLON 
1073               305.00      09:29:08          00075440974TRLO0      XLON 
960                306.80      10:35:04          00075443296TRLO0      XLON 
1080               307.00      10:45:38          00075443607TRLO0      XLON 
1120               307.20      11:00:05          00075443969TRLO0      XLON 
976                311.00      11:59:03          00075447399TRLO0      XLON 
585                310.60      11:59:03          00075447400TRLO0      XLON 
445                310.60      11:59:03          00075447401TRLO0      XLON 
25                311.00      11:59:03          00075447402TRLO0      XLON 
800                310.60      12:11:22          00075448048TRLO0      XLON 
207                310.60      12:11:22          00075448049TRLO0      XLON 
1079               310.60      12:11:22          00075448050TRLO0      XLON 
1112               310.60      12:11:22          00075448051TRLO0      XLON 
1001               308.60      12:34:15          00075448806TRLO0      XLON 
1007               308.20      13:11:18          00075449685TRLO0      XLON 
800                308.00      13:41:37          00075450599TRLO0      XLON 
145                308.00      13:41:37          00075450600TRLO0      XLON 
1135               308.20      13:55:01          00075451014TRLO0      XLON 
964                308.60      14:05:30          00075451328TRLO0      XLON 
1003               308.20      14:06:15          00075451342TRLO0      XLON 
598                308.20      14:23:15          00075451913TRLO0      XLON 
103                308.20      14:23:15          00075451914TRLO0      XLON 
1050               308.80      14:25:51          00075451977TRLO0      XLON 
350                308.80      14:35:29          00075452379TRLO0      XLON 
221                308.80      14:35:29          00075452380TRLO0      XLON 
28                308.80      14:35:29          00075452381TRLO0      XLON 
380                308.80      14:37:28          00075452516TRLO0      XLON 
978                308.80      14:37:51          00075452611TRLO0      XLON 
272                308.80      14:38:38          00075452690TRLO0      XLON 
232                308.80      14:38:38          00075452691TRLO0      XLON 
941                308.20      14:38:38          00075452692TRLO0      XLON 
974                308.40      14:47:49          00075454001TRLO0      XLON 
1110               308.40      14:47:49          00075454002TRLO0      XLON 
1037               308.00      14:47:49          00075454003TRLO0      XLON 
1053               308.00      14:47:50          00075454022TRLO0      XLON 
1032               309.00      14:54:10          00075454433TRLO0      XLON 
1073               309.60      15:00:20          00075454893TRLO0      XLON 
800                310.00      15:02:27          00075454978TRLO0      XLON 
272                310.00      15:02:27          00075454979TRLO0      XLON 
335                310.00      15:04:39          00075455126TRLO0      XLON 
666                310.00      15:04:39          00075455127TRLO0      XLON 
977                310.60      15:12:51          00075455676TRLO0      XLON 
965                310.60      15:16:09          00075455827TRLO0      XLON 
313                310.60      15:16:51          00075455856TRLO0      XLON 
380                310.60      15:16:51          00075455857TRLO0      XLON 
1010               310.20      15:26:41          00075456223TRLO0      XLON 
300                310.20      15:26:41          00075456224TRLO0      XLON 
1031               310.00      15:27:08          00075456231TRLO0      XLON 
60                310.60      15:32:13          00075456426TRLO0      XLON 
1147               310.60      15:33:10          00075456435TRLO0      XLON 
966                310.80      15:41:01          00075456894TRLO0      XLON 
1131               310.80      15:47:01          00075457185TRLO0      XLON 
1065               310.80      15:55:01          00075457696TRLO0      XLON 
1039               310.80      15:58:01          00075457836TRLO0      XLON 
231                310.40      16:00:10          00075457988TRLO0      XLON 
1081               310.00      16:00:18          00075458006TRLO0      XLON 
500                310.00      16:00:21          00075458007TRLO0      XLON 
1632               312.40      16:20:12          00075459246TRLO0      XLON 
1009               312.40      16:20:12          00075459247TRLO0      XLON 
1055               312.40      16:20:12          00075459248TRLO0      XLON 
988                312.40      16:20:31          00075459294TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2025 05:11 ET (09:11 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  389558 
EQS News ID:  2141944 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2141944&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7e43f1f857-252a-44a4-bbde-f4a32f6a5492

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2025 05:11 ET (09:11 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
