DJ Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc (SGQD LN) Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-May-2025 / 10:50 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 23-May-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 243.9301 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 57199 CODE: SGQD LN ISIN: LU0855692520 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQD LN LEI Code: 5493000NMO32U8YQA796 Sequence No.: 390562 EQS News ID: 2145352 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 26, 2025 04:50 ET (08:50 GMT)