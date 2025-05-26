WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices eked out modest gains on Monday after Ukraine was hit by a massive Russian drone and missile attack for the second night in a row, raising supply concerns.Oil prices were also buoyed by a weaker dollar and U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to extend a deadline for imposing steep tariffs on the EU.Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.4 percent to $64.48 a barrel in early European trade while WTI crude futures added half a percent to trade at $61.82.At least 12 people were killed and more than 60 injured early Sunday following a second consecutive night of large-scale Russian drone attacks, Ukrainian authorities said.Russian forces reportedly launched a barrage of 367 drones and missiles at Ukrainian cities overnight, in the largest aerial attack of the war so far.U.S. President Donald Trump has called his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, 'crazy' and warned Moscow that any attempt at a total takeover of Ukraine would 'lead to the downfall of Russia.Elsewhere, Israeli military strikes killed at least 30 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, including a senior rescue service official and a journalist, local health authorities said.The U.S. dollar began the week on a tepid note as growth concerns lingered following President Trump's tariff threat to Apple, Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers.At the same time, Trump delayed the roll out of 50 percent tariffs on the European Union to July 9 from June 1, following a call from EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.'The EU and US share the world's most consequential and close trade relationship. Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively. To reach a good deal, we would need the time until July 9,' Von der Leyen wrote on X.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX