

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Economic confidence from the euro area and consumer sentiment results from Germany are the top economic news due on Tuesday.



At 2.00 am ET, the market research group GfK publishes Germany's consumer sentiment survey data. The forward-looking consumer confidence index is forecast to improve to -19.9 in June from -20.6 in May.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is slated to issue flash consumer and harmonized prices for May. Consumer price inflation is forecast to edge up to 0.9 percent from 0.8 percent in April.



At 5.00 am ET, European Commission is slated to release euro area economic sentiment survey data. The economic confidence indicator is forecast to climb to 94.0 in May from 93.6 in the previous month.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes Distributive Trades survey results. The retail sales balance is seen falling to -18 from -8 in April.



