

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The republic stands only because of those who did what had to be done when duty called, President Donald Trump said on Memorial Day as he honored fallen service members at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.



'The cost was everything to them and to their families. Our debt to them is eternal, and it does not diminish with time. It only grows and grows and grows with each passing year,' Trump said.



This Memorial Day is especially significant as the United States commemorates 250 years since the first American patriots fell on the field of battle, the president said.



Trump joined Gold Star Families, service members, and members of his administration to pay tribute to the fallen heroes.



He laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.



Vice President JD Vance said, 'We must be cautious in sending our people to war.'



Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said peace can only be achieved through strength. 'And because we strive for peace, we must prepare for war.'



