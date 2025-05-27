Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.05.2025
ACCESS Newswire
27.05.2025 23:02 Uhr
91 Leser
APPULSE CORPORATION - Press Release - Reporting results for the Three Months ended March 31, 2025

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2025 / Appulse Corporation ("Appulse" or "the Corporation") today reported financial results for the three-months ended March 31, 2025.

The financial position and operating results of Appulse reflect the Corporation's structure following the November 1, 2023 sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centrifuges Unlimited Inc. ("CUI"). Further information providing details of that cash transaction have been published on SEDAR+. During the 2024 fiscal year, a portion of the sale proceeds in the amount of $4,210,000 was returned to shareholders by way of a $0.15 per share dividend and a $0.135 per share capital distribution.

The net loss for the three-month period to March 31, 2025 was ($23,000) ($.00 per share), while the comparative period of the prior year reflects a net loss of ($51,000) ($.00 per share). Income during the period was comprised solely of interest on cash deposits. The Statement of Financial Position at March 31, 2025 reflects total assets of $4,094,000 (primarily comprised of cash and an escrow receivable related to the sale of CUI), and total liabilities of $30,000, with a resulting net equity balance of $4,064,000.

Management and the Board of Directors have investigated a number of potential investment opportunities, and will continue to do so with a goal of maximizing value to all shareholders.

Further information on Appulse can be obtained on the SEDAR+ profile of Appulse at www.sedarplus.ca. Certain statements in this release may be forward looking and the reader is cautioned that such information, although considered reasonable by the Corporation at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Doug Baird, President, Telephone: (403) 807-0717 Email: dbaird@shaw.ca or

Dennis Schmidt, CFO, Telephone: (403) 466-1858 Email: dennis@balisardo.ca

SOURCE: Appulse Corporation



