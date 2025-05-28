

Helrom secures additional EUR 32.9 million green loan facility to accelerate growth Rail freight transportation and technology company Helrom is pleased to announce the successful closing of a green loan financing with the Paris-based bank Societe Generale and DAL Deutsche Anlagen-Leasing. The financing strengthens the further growth and market development of Helrom GmbH and underlines the company's position as a pioneer in the sustainable decarbonization of rail freight supply chains. Frankfurt, May 27, 2025 - The loan financing with a total volume of EUR 32.9 million is being provided on a 50 percent parity basis between Deutsche Leasing Finance (DL Finance) and Societe Generale. This transaction is structured by DAL Deutsche Anlagen-Leasing (DAL) and Societe Generale. In a generally difficult market environment, Helrom agreed very good financing conditions with a seven-year amortization period. The facility complies with the international LMA (Loan Market Association) standard and LMA Green Loan Principles. The transaction is structured as asset-based finance and is designed as a platform for further financing initiatives by Helrom. This transaction follows a similar financing agreement that was concluded between the parties in June 2023. This second loan financing is a substantial support for the further expansion of Helrom's transportation capacities. It will secure the funds necessary to purchase roughly 120 Helrom trailer wagons. This strategic investment will further accelerate Helrom's mission to significantly contribute to the transport transition in rail freight and decarbonize supply chains. It is in line with the company's stated goal of net zero transportation and its ESG principles. Dr. Matthias Herrmann, CFO of Helrom, underlines the great success of having gained a second financing for Helrom's goals with the two existing partners: "We are delighted to have agreed another debt financing with our two great financing partners Societe Generale and DAL. We are particularly proud that we were able to present this loan as first green loan for Helrom. This loan will finance our Helrom trailer wagons for the next six trains. Both partners are at the same time fully behind our ESG mission to decarbonize supply chains and have supported the topic of green financing from the very beginning. We are grateful for their support and look forward to using this additional financing to further establish our sustainable transportation concept." Gerald Wiencke, Head of Transportation & Logistics at DAL Deutsche Anlagen-Leasing, stated: "By providing this tailored financing solution in partnership with Deutsche Leasing Finance and Societe Generale, we are continuing our successful collaboration with Helrom and supporting them in pursuing their next phase of growth. This transaction reflects our strategic objective of enabling the transition to low-emission logistics, and we are pleased to assist companies like Helrom in decarbonizing supply chains through structured, long-term financing solutions." Thomas Losay, Head of Global Land Transportation at Societe Generale said: "We are extremely pleased to further support Helrom in its development with a second financing over the last 2 years. As lender, agent and green loan coordinator, Societe Generale promotes sustainable growth and innovation in European freight transport, accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy." About Helrom GmbH Helrom GmbH is a rail freight transportation and technology company based in Frankfurt. With its globally patented freight wagon technology, the company is enabling truly barrier-free switching between road and rail for the first time in European long-distance logistics - without major investments in loading terminals and close to the customer. The company is funded by the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport Affairs. Helrom currently operates several very successful connections between Germany, Austria, Hungary and Italy with the HELROM Trailer Rail for truck semitrailers. Helrom is working towards CO2-neutral freight transport and the goal of net zero transportation.

Issuer: Helrom GmbH

