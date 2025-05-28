Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28
[28.05.25]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.05.25
IE000L1I4R94
68,953.00
USD
0
755,292.74
10.9537
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.05.25
IE000LJG9WK1
1,897,712.00
GBP
0
18,963,958.96
9.9931
