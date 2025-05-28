Anzeige
28.05.2025 14:12 Uhr
CPHI & PMEC China Sees Surge in International Attendance as Global Pharma Trade Outlook Strengthens

Record international participation reflects renewed momentum in pharma manufacturing and global sourcing, as easing tariffs fuel growth

SHANGHAI, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CPHI & PMEC China (June 24-26th) returns to the Shanghai New International Expo Center amid a marked surge in international interest, with industry momentum rebounding following a string of positive developments in global trade and pharmaceutical investment. The 2025 edition is set to become the largest pharma event ever held in Asia, with more than 90,000 attendees and over 12,000 international executives expected.


The event's surge in global interest coincides with easing trade tariffs, improved pharmaceutical valuations, and increased capital expenditure across the sector. International executives are attending in record numbers, seeking new ingredient suppliers and equipment providers in China's robust manufacturing ecosystem.

A notable trend is the growing interest from Western pharmaceutical companies in Chinese biotech assets, not only for domestic market access but also for global licensing opportunities. Concurrently, Middle Eastern participation has increased significantly as Gulf nations implement strategies to establish regional manufacturing hubs, joining larger delegations from India and the United States.

"The fundamentals of the industry remain incredibly strong with global pharma achieving record discovery targets and returning to growth," stated Natasha Jennings, Head of Global Growth Marketing. "International attendees are leveraging China's vast network of ingredient, manufacturing, and starting material companies to drive global manufacturing growth."

The event's audience reflects high-level industry engagement, with 80% of international attendees possessing purchasing authority and over 50% holding senior executive positions.

Supplementary programmes include a Natural Extracts Buyer Programme (June 23rd) and a Pharma Machinery Buyer Programme (June 24-25th). The exhibition will feature the CPHI Celebration Awards, a dedicated conference including the 10th Biopharmaceuticals Outlook Summit, an Innovation Gallery, and regional Plant Visits.

Spanning 230,000+ square metres with 3,500 exhibitors from 150 countries, the event encompasses 12 specialised zones, including new additions for 'BioTech' and 'Fluid & Precision Equipment'.

Jennings added, "Global executives now seek to expand their partner networks in China, establishing primary, secondary, and reserve suppliers for long-term strategic planning. With improving trade relations, we're witnessing a renaissance in global pharmaceutical partnerships."

To register please attendhttps://reg.cphi-china.cn/en/user/register

Media Contact: Winnie Xu, winnie.xu@imsinoexpo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2697830/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cphi--pmec-china-sees-surge-in-international-attendance-as-global-pharma-trade-outlook-strengthens-302467088.html

