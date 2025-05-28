

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new report by the Southern Poverty Law Center found that the number of white nationalist, hate and anti-government groups across the United States dropped in 2024.



In all, 1371 hate and anti-government extremist groups exist in the country, a 5 percent decline from the previous year.



These groups use political, communication, violent, and online tactics to build strategies and training infrastructure to divide the country, demoralize people, and dismantle democracy, says SPLC in its annual 'Year in Hate & Extremism' report.



In 2023, the nonprofit civil rights organization tracked 835 anti-government groups and 595 hate groups, totaling 1,430 hate and extremist groups.



In 2024, many hate and anti-government groups attacked bedrock anti-discrimination efforts by railing against diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, or DEI, the report says. President Donald Trump issued executive orders aiming to dismantle DEI initiatives within the federal government, alleging that the Biden Administration forced illegal and immoral discrimination programs.



Some actors used threats of violence and created chaos. Local communities faced militia organizing. And the fear of 'white genocide' made its way into broader swaths of the movement, according to the report.



The report provides analysis of the groups upholding white supremacy in the United States, the new and renewed anti-democracy trends, a summary of the tactics and strategies they are utilizing, and the formulas for prevention.



SPLC President and CEO Margaret Huang had said ahead of the inauguration of the Trump administration that 2025 will be a year that tests the resolve of the civil and human rights movements in the U.S.



